SC Senate passes education reform bill; vote gets mixed reactions

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina lawmakers are one step closer to sending a massive education bill to the governor’s desk. This comes after the SC Senate overcame a big hurdle in the way of the bill’s passing; filibuster.

But after weeks of back and forth and dozens of amendments the Senate finally passed its version of a comprehensive education reform bill.

Since January, South Carolina senators have spent their time in chambers debating the South Carolina Career Opportunity and Access for All Act.

“Well like I said from the beginning I didn’t think we should have put it on special order,” said Senator Shane Martin, one of 4 lawmakers to vote “No” to the bill.

Senators voted 40 to 4 to pass the bill. Opponents fear the proposal won’t be effective.

Senator Martin continued, “There’s nothing in this bill that someone who works in the classroom or sits in the classroom thinks this is going to improve and that’s what gets me and we send tons and tons of unfunded mandates to our districts and this is just another one of those.”

Supporters say the bill’s coverage of low performing schools, accountability and early childhood education will help the state address issues in the classrooms.

Senator Greg Hembree, the chair of the Senate Education Committee explained, “I think the biggest and most important is the assistance and intervention that the superintendent and her department can bring to those districts that have chronically struggled to bring the education level we want for our children.”

And for many educators on the front line, they say while the bill doesn’t fix all the issues in the classroom it’s a starting point

“The bill doesn’t look like it did a year ago, There are good parts and bad parts there were 2 amendments we worked in there dealing with duty free time because a lot of our elementary teachers don’t get a break,” added Sherry East with the SC Education Association.

But educators say they also wanted to see things like classroom size, behavior, and school start times addressed in the bill.

The House passed its version last year. It could possibly go to conference committee to work out some differences before heading to the governor’s desk.

Many teachers expressed their disappointment with the bill on social media, blasting lawmakers for not addressing classroom size, school start date and reduced testing.

Also, calling for another day of action near the end of the month.