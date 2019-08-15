Spartanburg Co. ranked 6th in industrial growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new report has just ranked an Upstate county as one of the top areas in the U.S. for industrial demand.

Spartanburg County comes in at #6 among much larger areas like Houston, Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The research-based study cites three top reasons why Spartanburg is a hot spot for developers: it’s business-friendly environment, a strong manufacturing base, and an abundance of available land.

County councilman and chair of the economic development board said the county and state have worked hard to gain the positive reputation.

Britt was here 30 years ago when textile wasn’t king of the county anymore and something had to be done.

“We lost 25,000 jobs,” Britt said.

Britt said they had to replace those jobs so local and state leaders started to get the message out to the world.

“This is how we had to be, we had to be a community first of all that did what we said we would do and we would deliver. And, that’s what started us,” recalled Britt.

First, BMW came to the county and then Michelin and others followed.

Today, Britt said 211 international companies call Spartanburg County home.

Many of them are along Highway 101, a location close to the interstate and the inland port in Greer.

That strong manufacturing base, an abundance of available land, and a pro-business approach are cited in a report by Costar Group, a research company, that ranked Spartanburg County 6th in the nation for industrial demand.

“Large groups come and ask what is your success and the bottom line is working together, doing what you’re saying you’re gonna do,” said Britt.

In the end, Britt said the entire Upstate benefits from what industry brings: better hospitals, better schools, better parks.

“For Spartanburg, one county with 310,000 people to do that? That says a lot about the people of Spartanburg County,” he said.

Next for the Highway 101 corridor will be another automotive supplier that has bought more space at Apple Valley Industrial Park.

Once it is finished it will boast 6 buildings with well more than 1,000,000 square feet.

From report:

“The small southeastern metropolitan area comes in just behind Houston at 7.9 million square feet and has outperformed such markets as Philadelphia at 6.6 million square feet and Phoenix at 6.2 million square feet.”