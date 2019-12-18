Univ. of SC moves forward with alcohol sales at athletic events

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- 6 months ago the SEC made a decision allowing some schools to decide if alcohol could be sold at athletic events. Earlier this week the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees moved forward to uphold the SEC’s decision.

Representative Todd Rutherford is a UofSC alumni. Rutherford congratulated the board for its vote Tuesday. “It’s about time the USC’s board votes to allow alcohol sales at USC games.”

The decision allows the sale of beer and wine at concession stands only and the number of drinks sold at one time will be limited and age will have to be verified with each purchase.

Many members of the board and public support the decision to offer beer and wine at sporting events.

Rutherford touched on the decision’s impact on safety. “They can do it in an environment where the bartender is charged with making sure these people don’t keep drinking. We can control that. We can’t control that in the parking lot when it’s too late, but I think it will help curb that situation.”

However, others have some concerns that too much access to alcohol will increase problems not safety.

“Seeing that we have so many avenues to get alcohol it could create a bigger problem than we have here and I don’t know if we have enough security to enforce and keep everyone safe,” said Quinton Ward, a resident living near the university.

Alcohol sales will start as early as January 2, 2019 with the Lady Gamecocks.

Other rules and restrictions that go with the decision include the stop of alcohol sales at certain times during the game. Money generated from the change will be reinvested into the athletic program.