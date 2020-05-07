Univ. of SC students react to campus reopening in the Fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The University of South Carolina will return to in person classes in the Fall. In a letter to students faculty and staff, UofSC President Bob Caslen explained how campus will reopen and operate until further notice. The letter highlighted procedures like making sure COVID-19 testing is available for everyone at the university.

“My friend texted me and was like we need to throw a party and I was like yes,” said Anna Scott Cameron excitedly. The rising senior is one of many USC students excited to return to school on campus in August after being away since March.

Graduating senior Emily Dzielski said she understood why officials closed school for the remainder of the 2019 school year.

“USC is such a huge school we never know who’s sick and who’s not most people come to class even if they don’t feel good.” ​

In that letter President Caslen explained the student move in process will be phased to make sure too many students aren’t congregating at one time.

“I’m just excited to try and get back to normal. I think it will be cool to see everyone more united and grateful. so I’m excited,” said Anna Scott Cameron adding to her approval of the school’s decision to reopen.

The plan also includes COVID-19 testing throughout the semester for students, faculty and staff, as well as, areas to quarantine or self isolate. The changes that don’t seem to bother students​.

Lachlan Hertel reacted, “Just keep everybody with their hygiene up, distance yourself as much as you can, wear masks. Just take precautions.”​

President Caslen adds that the university will make accommodations for high risk persons and that no one is required to return to school​

But when asked if the return is a little too soon, students are on the fence​.

“With like everyone coming back and then people off campus and it being a melting pot, you just never know where people have been. i don’t know but we can’t live in fear. ​

“Maybe a little too soon but at the same time I received text messages from a lot of people who are wanting to get back.”​

Summer classes will still be delivered remotely. The university is also working to increase single occupancy dorm rooms​.

The return to campus plan also breaks up larger classes and creates a system to track cases and conduct contact tracing on campus​.