Upstate representatives react to protesters storming U.S. Capitol

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- U.S. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican representing Greenville and Spartanburg, expressed shock in a phone call with 7News Wednesday afternoon as he barricaded in his Washington office.

“There’s thousands of protestors that went through barricade after barricade and that law enforcement was unable to stop them,” said Timmons said when asked what he saw. “They eventually breached the Capitol complex and got into the rotunda, which gives them access to the rest of the building.”

He said the event was unreal.

“This is one of our sacred institutions, and to have, it overrun by people yelling and screaming is just wildly inappropriate,” Rep. Timmons said. “The fact that I’m in my office and I’m looking at one of my staffers sitting on a couch in front of the door, is just…this is unreal.”

He also called Wednesday’s events heartbreaking.

“It’s absolutely un-American,” he said. “And it’s totally unacceptable, and law enforcement’s doing their best…and I’ve already seen a number of them, and they’ve been injured. I’m just fearful for loss of life, and this must stop.”

Rep. Jeff Duncan condemned the violence and property damage.

“Really in disbelief that I see Americans storming their own nations Capitol, and you know, damaging the property and not listening to law enforcement officers,” he said.

Timmons said he wished President Trump had done more to stop the riot.

“I’m frustrated with the fact that he has not taken a more aggressive stance on telling them to leave, just people running through Statuary Hall, yelling and screaming… It’s just unacceptable,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted, “Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Their actions are repugnant to democracy.”



Reps. Duncan and Timmons have said in recent days they will object to the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.