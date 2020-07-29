Virgin Galactic unveils spaceship cabin interior

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Virgin Galactic held a web event Tuesday regarding the interior of its SpaceShipTwo.

The project has been in development for more than a decade.

When tourism customers take a trip to the edge of space, they’ll have a few minutes floating in microgravity.

An on-board camera will also capture their social media posts.

The seats on the craft will have seats that are specially-designed for each individual passenger.

The price tag for the ride is $250,000.

No word yet on the date for the spaceship’s inaugural voyage.