Virgin Galactic unveils spaceship cabin interior

Video

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Virgin Galactic held a web event Tuesday regarding the interior of its SpaceShipTwo.

The project has been in development for more than a decade.

When tourism customers take a trip to the edge of space, they’ll have a few minutes floating in microgravity.

An on-board camera will also capture their social media posts.

The seats on the craft will have seats that are specially-designed for each individual passenger.

The price tag for the ride is $250,000.

No word yet on the date for the spaceship’s inaugural voyage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories