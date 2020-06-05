WATCH: Sen. Tim Scott discusses charges in George Floyd case and more

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Since 46-year-old George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody on May 25, protests and riots have been going across the nation.

Protests began on May 26 and the topics of racism, social injustice, police brutality have been at the forefront of these events. No matter the location, Minnesota or here in South Carolina, community leaders are encouraging people to speak up.