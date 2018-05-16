Wellness By Design

Video

by: Tammy Jones

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver avoids the traditional band-aid approach of primarily using drugs and surgery to change your health and have a permanent life change.

Wellnes By Design will have an Open House this Friday May 18 from 9-3. There will be: Live music, refreshments, a $10 supplement sale table, IVs at reduced rates, book signings for Dr. Connie’s new book, free hormone AND thyroid labs, and mini massages.  This is an event not to be missed!  

Also, don’t miss the seminar coming up Tuesday May 22 at 6 pm.  Dr. Connie will cover why we get sick and how to get permanently healthier.  RSVP to www.wellnessbydesign.center or 558-0200.  

