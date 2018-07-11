Wellness By Design

Video

by: Tammy Jones

Posted: / Updated:

Today we have Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver and Randy Carver with Wellness By Design to discuss how they can help people achieve hormone balance and an exciting new set of therapies coming to help people achieve optimal cosmetic appearance with new cosmetic and fat loss lasers.  

Wellness By Design has THE BEST system to help people recontour the body and resurface skin, get rid of unwanted body hair, wrinkles, stretch marks, scars and more. This therapy is not just for women, men TOO will enjoy looking younger

You can come in any day for free hormones AND make plans to attend the first ever Open House July 17 6-8 pm for the Grand Opening of the Aesthetics Spa. Discounts will be available that night that won’t be available after that. Must RSVP!

Wellness By Design
864.558.0200
wellnessbydesign.center

