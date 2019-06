Today we have Nicole Kelly and Rebecca Shove with Wellness By Design. Rebecca is here to tell us how Wellness By Design has helped her and Nicole is here to discuss how low hormones cause problems in the body that affect quality of life and how Wellness By Design can help.



Free Seminar tomorrow, Tuesday April 30 at 6pm or Sign Up at

www.wellnessbydesign.center

or call 864-558-0200