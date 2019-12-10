Word of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - While you are buying presents this holiday season, there are things you need to keep in mind if you are buying for a gun enthusiast. Like who would be held responsible if that gun is used in a crime, the giver or the receiver.

Jeff Githens has been a gun owner since the 1970's. He still shoots at least twice a week and says he knows the heavy responsibility of owning a firearm.