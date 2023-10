The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served In the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

It will visit 31 communities across the U.S. during 2023, and The Wall That Heals will be coming to Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Veterans’ Affairs Office will host it.