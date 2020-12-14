WATCH: ACC Championship Countdown

Join Pete Yanity at 8 p.m. nightly for preview coverage of this Saturday’s ACC Championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame won a double-overtime thriller over Clemson earlier this season. Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish, playing in the ACC because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks.

The two teams will meet again in the ACC championship game on Saturday. The Irish are also No. 2 in the playoff rankings and Clemson is third.

