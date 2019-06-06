Weather

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 55°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
1%
65°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
4%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
4%
56°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
67°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°
Fair

Greenville

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
59°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pickens

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
54°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Spartanburg

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
54°F Clear
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Anderson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
56°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Shelby

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
53°F Clear
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Laurens

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
53°F Clear
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
