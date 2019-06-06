7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Greenville73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pickens73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Spartanburg70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Anderson72°F Fair Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Shelby70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Laurens70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous