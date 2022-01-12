7WEATHER monitoring possible weekend snow for the Carolinas

(WSPA) – 7NEWS Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers discussed possible weekend snow for both Carolinas in his Wednesday morning forecast.

There is going to be cold air in place on Saturday, Jan. 15, and low pressure will be coming into the deep south. The path it takes will determine how much snow will fall in the Upstate.

A northern track will bring a light dusting to the Upstate and bring more snow towards the mountains.

A middle track, that will travel through Columbia, will bring snow to the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

A deeper track, that will travel as far south as Georgia, will bring in lots of snow to the Carolinas and Northeast Georgia.

As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, the forecast models are trending more of a southerly track.

Saturday, Jan. 15, is going to be cloudy and cold. Sunday, Jan. 16, is where to really watch out for snow.

Early morning Sunday, around 6 a.m., there is snow potential in the Upstate and in the mountains. Around 12 p.m. there is a concern about snow and sleet mixtures that can cause some icing. However, by Sunday evening, the system starts to lift away taking the rain and snow.

Over the next coming days, the forecast is expected to change. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.