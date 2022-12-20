SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.

The cold front is coming from Canada and will likely drop temperatures Friday afternoon into Christmas Eve morning.

The scattered rain that will be around Thursday should be moving out by the afternoon, which significantly decreases the chances of a white Christmas.

Hour by hour temperature on Christmas Eve Day.

Hour by hour wind chill on Christmas Eve Day.

Without the snow, the high temperature will still be below or near freezing, and lows in the teens on Christmas Eve Day.

The wind chill on Christmas Eve morning is going to make the temperature feel like it’s in the single digits.

Hour by hour temperature on Christmas Day.

Hour by hour wind chill on Christmas Day.

It will slightly warm up on Christmas Day with highs in the 30s with lows still in the teens, but lots of sunshine.

The wind chill on Christmas Day is going to make it feel colder outside, but not as cold as Christmas Eve Day.

*Note: Due to extremely cold temperatures, it is important to bring the plants and animals inside and prep pipes.