7WEATHER (WSPA) – A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms tonight, through early Sunday morning.

As it moves through, we have a chance of severe weather along it. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

This system will also bring cloud to ground lighting and pockets of heavy rain.

Rainfall totals of around .50″ – 1.00″ on average with isolated heavier amounts. The best timing for severe will be 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.