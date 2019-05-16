Color Your Weather: Joshua
Here is the latest Color Your Weather art from Joshua.
You can color one too and you may see it on Carolina Morning.
Each Tuesday and Thursday, during 7 News Carolina Morning, WSPA will announce a winner from the Color Your Weather contest!
You may see your drawing during the weather segment!
CLICK HERE to download a coloring sheet, print it out, color it, take a picture of the drawing or scan it and UPLOAD THE PICTURE HERE
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
