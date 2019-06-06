Color Your Weather: Maliki

Here is the latest Color Your Weather by Maliki.

You can color one too and you may see it on Carolina Morning.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, during 7 News Carolina Morning, WSPA will announce a winner from the Color Your Weather contest!

You may see your drawing during the weather segment!

CLICK HERE to download a coloring sheet, print it out, color it, take a picture of the drawing or scan it and UPLOAD THE PICTURE HERE

Sponsored by Corley Plumbing, Air, Electric