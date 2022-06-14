(WSPA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect throughout the Upstate and Western North Carolina as the area braces for temperatures in the high 90s and 100s Tuesday.

The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, is expected to reach as high as 108 degrees on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory for the region is in effect from Noon to 8 p.m.

Officials encourage drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun when possible. Extra precautions, such as wearing light-weight clothing, are advised.

Heat index values this high also serve as a reminder to keep pets and children from being left unattended in vehicles.

You can read the entire list of advisories here.