Full list of Red Cross shelters in South Carolina for Hurricane Dorian

(WSPA) – Numerous evacuation shelters have been opened in around South Carolina for residents fleeing Hurricane Dorian.
Anyone who goes to a shelter is asked to bring essential items for each member of the family, including:
- Pillows and blankets
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula, and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
- Chargers for any electronic devices you bring
Full list of shelters:
- Military Magnet–2950 Carner Avenue, North Charleston
- Manning High School—2155 Paxville Highway, Manning
- Williamsburg County Rec—2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree
- CE Murray High School—222 CE Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville
- Berkeley Middle School—320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
- St. Stephen Elementary—1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen
- East Clarendon Middle-High School—1171 Pope Street, Turbeville
- Dubose Middle School—1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville
- Conway High School—2301 Church Street, Conway
- Loris High School—301 Loris Lions Road, Loris
- Ocean Bay Middle School—905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex—250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland
- Lake Marion High School—3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School—601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg
- Mayewood Middle School—4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School—4568 Seaboard Road, Salters
- Hemingway High School—402 South Main Street, Hemingway
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center—3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston
- Pleasant Hill Elementary—127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway
- Stall High School—3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
- Zucker Middle School—6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
- Clarendon One Community Resource Center—1154 4th Street, Summerton
- Cane Bay High School—1624 State Road, Summerville
- North Myrtle Beach High School—3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River
- Aynor Middle School—400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry
- Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center—5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
- Colleton County High School—150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro
- Westview Middle School—101 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek