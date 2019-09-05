Full list of Red Cross shelters in South Carolina for Hurricane Dorian

Live Now
(WSPA) – Numerous evacuation shelters have been opened in around South Carolina for residents fleeing Hurricane Dorian.

Anyone who goes to a shelter is asked to bring essential items for each member of the family, including:

  • Pillows and blankets
  • Prescriptions and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula, and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Chargers for any electronic devices you bring

Full list of shelters:

  • Military Magnet–2950 Carner Avenue, North Charleston
  • Manning High School—2155 Paxville Highway, Manning
  • Williamsburg County Rec—2084 Thurgood Marshall Road, Kingstree
  • CE Murray High School—222 CE Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville
  • Berkeley Middle School—320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
  • St. Stephen Elementary—1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen
  • East Clarendon Middle-High School—1171 Pope Street, Turbeville
  • Dubose Middle School—1000 Dubose School Road, Summerville
  • Conway High School—2301 Church Street, Conway
  • Loris High School—301 Loris Lions Road, Loris
  • Ocean Bay Middle School—905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach
  • Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex—250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland
  • Lake Marion High School—3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School—601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg
  • Mayewood Middle School—4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter
  • D.P. Cooper Elementary School—4568 Seaboard Road, Salters
  • Hemingway High School—402 South Main Street, Hemingway
  • Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center—3765 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston
  • Pleasant Hill Elementary—127 Schoolhouse Road, Hemingway
  • Stall High School—3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
  • Zucker Middle School—6401 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
  • Clarendon One Community Resource Center—1154 4th Street, Summerton
  • Cane Bay High School—1624 State Road, Summerville
  • North Myrtle Beach High School—3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River
  • Aynor Middle School—400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry
  • Voorhees College Leonard E. Dawson Health & Humans Resource Center—5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
  • Colleton County High School—150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro
  • Westview Middle School—101 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek

