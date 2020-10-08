Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta expected to grow as it approaches northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula’s resort-studded coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 6:30 a.m. ET. It was a Category 2 hurricane at landfall with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

By 11 a.m. ET, the NHC said Delta was about to emerge off the coast of the peninsula and start moving over the Gulf. The storm is forecast to move over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday and then approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August. More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.

Delta remained a Category 2 storm Thursday morning with winds of 100 miles per hour. It may strengthen briefly to a Category 3 before weakening slightly ahead of landfall Friday evening in Louisiana.

According to the latest NHC advisory, Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are likely beginning Friday. Significant flash, urban, small stream and minor to isolated moderate river flooding is likely Friday and Saturday from portions of the central Gulf Coast into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. As Delta moves farther inland, heavy rainfall is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Storm Surge Warning in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

Storm Surge Watch in effect for:

High Island, TX to Sabine Pass

East of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Hurricane Warning in effect for:

East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for: