Tracking the Tropics: Isaias weakens into a tropical storm after making landfall in NC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Isaias weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it moved over eastern North Carolina.

The storm had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds as it made landfall in North Carolina Monday night, bringing coastal and inland flooding to the area.

Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. As of 5 a.m., the system located about 15 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and about 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia. It’s moving north-northeast at about 28 mph.

The storm is expected to pick up speed as it moves into southeastern Virginia Tuesday morning and near or along mid-Atlantic coast, and across the northeastern United States into Canada.

Isaias is expected to weaken Tuesday night and become post-tropical Tuesday night or Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

Rivers Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia

border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Surf City to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: