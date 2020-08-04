Tracking the Tropics: Isaias weakens into a tropical storm after making landfall in NC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Isaias weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it moved over eastern North Carolina.
The storm had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds as it made landfall in North Carolina Monday night, bringing coastal and inland flooding to the area.
Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. As of 5 a.m., the system located about 15 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and about 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia. It’s moving north-northeast at about 28 mph.
The storm is expected to pick up speed as it moves into southeastern Virginia Tuesday morning and near or along mid-Atlantic coast, and across the northeastern United States into Canada.
Isaias is expected to weaken Tuesday night and become post-tropical Tuesday night or Wednesday.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico
Rivers
- Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia
border
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Surf City to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- North of Surf City North Carolina to Eastport Maine
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Chesapeake Bay
- Tidal Potomac River
- Delaware Bay
- Long Island and Long Island Sound
- Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island