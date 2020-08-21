Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Laura forms in Atlantic, Marco expected to form soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare occurrence could happen in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as two tropical systems are forecast to reach hurricane strength.

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco. Both are forecast to become hurricanes as they move through the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic Friday morning from Tropical Depression 13. Hurricane Hunters flew into the system around 9 a.m. and found it had reached tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

As of 9 a.m., Laura is about 230 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving west at about 21 mph.

The system is expected to continue on that track for the next few days, moving near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

The system could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and early next week.

However, the NHC says the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are “more uncertain than usual” because the system could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend.

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island,Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands, as well as for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Tropical Depression 14

Another system located in the central Caribbean Sea became better organized and formed into Tropical Depression 14 on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the system was about 160 miles east of Isla Roatan Honduras with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla Honduras, Islands of Honduras, Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua northward to the Honduras/Nicaragua border, and Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico.

Tropical wave

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa. The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday. It has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and a 5% chance of development over the next five days.