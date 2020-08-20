Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic, forecasters tracking 2 other waves

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Depression 13 and two other systems in the Atlantic Thursday morning.

The depression formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday night and has been moving west-northwestward with little change in strength, according to the NHC.

It’s now located about 905 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Laura later today as it moves near or north of the northern Leeward Islands. It will be near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Another system located in the central Caribbean Sea is becoming better organized and has a 70% chance of developing into a depression over the next two days, the NHC said. The system is moving westward and will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico late this week and weekend.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa. The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday. It has just a 10% chance of developing over the next two days and a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

After Laura, the next named storm will be Marco.