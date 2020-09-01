Tropical Depression 15 forms off North Carolina coast, expected to stay away from land

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 15 formed in the Atlantic Monday evening and has a small chance of becoming a tropical storm Tuesday.

The depression will “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” but is expected to stay away from land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, moving northeast at 13 mph.

The storm is expected move away from the North Carolina coast on Tuesday and could become a tropical storm later today. However, no significant changes in strength are expected, and it could dissipate into a remnant low by Wednesday night.

The next named storm will be Nana.

