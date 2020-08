SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A tropical depression has formed nearly 200 miles off of the North Carolina coast.

Tropical Depression 15 has winds of 35 miles per hour and is located 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras.

The storm is moving northeast at 12 miles per hour and is not expected to have any impacts to land.

The depression could strengthen into Tropical Storm Nana as it moves further into the northern Atlantic Ocean.