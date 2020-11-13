Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Iota in the Caribbean Sea, November 13, 2020. (From: NOAA)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Central America.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras by Sunday night.

It could wreak havoc in a region where people are still grappling with more than 120 deaths and many more missing in the aftermath of Eta.

Iota is the 30th named storm of this year’s record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season.