Upstate, WNC to see heavy rain and strong wind Thursday morning

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/WFLA) – 7 Weather Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said remnants of Zeta will bring heavy rain with strong, gusty winds to the Upstate and western North Carolina early Thursday.

The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds fore moving into the New Orleans area and onto neighboring Mississippi.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm about an hour after reaching Alabama.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Zeta was “producing damaging gusty winds across portions of the southeast United States.” The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from the storm’s center. It was about 65 miles west-northwest of Atlanta, moving northeast at 39 mph.

LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

Several counties in the Upstate and western North Carolina are under tropical storm warnings.

Flash flooding, downed trees and isolated tornados will be the biggest concern for Thursday morning, Malachi said.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Several school districts across the Upstate and western North Carolina will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather and most will observe an eLearning day.

POWER OUTAGES

Power outages are climbing in the Upstate and WNC. As of 7:30 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting the following outages:

2,219 – Buncombe County, N.C.

555 – Cherokee County, N.C.

167 – Haywood County, N.C.

5,798 – Henderson County, N.C.

206 – Jackson County, N.C.

901 – Macon County, N.C.

140 – McDowell County, N.C.

95 – Mitchell County, N.C.

484 – Polk County, N.C.

355 – Swain County, N.C.

1,617 – Anderson County, S.C.

15,603 – Greenville County, S.C.

5,511 – Oconee County, S.C.

4,290 – Pickens County, S.C.

440 – Spartanburg County, S.C.

Click here to report an outage or view current outages.

LOOKING AHEAD

Malachi said the forecast will improve quickly for the afternoon, with clearing skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

The 7 Weather Team will continue to track Zeta as it makes its way out of our area.

Click here to see the latest forecast.