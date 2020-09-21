VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast. One of the hardest hit areas is Orange Beach. Drone video from the area shows the astounding level of damage left behind.

These boats, in the video box seen above, belong at condos much further up the beach. The winds were so strong, hardly any boats left out are not displaced or damaged.

The damage is incredibly wide spread.

Thousands remain without power along the coast. The governor is asking everyone to exercise patience and avoid returning to flooded areas.

