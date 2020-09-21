VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally

Hurricane Center

by: Elizabeth Lane and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast. One of the hardest hit areas is Orange Beach. Drone video from the area shows the astounding level of damage left behind.

These boats, in the video box seen above, belong at condos much further up the beach. The winds were so strong, hardly any boats left out are not displaced or damaged.

The damage is incredibly wide spread.

Thousands remain without power along the coast. The governor is asking everyone to exercise patience and avoid returning to flooded areas.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories