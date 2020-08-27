BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
LATEST STORIES:
- Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding memorial service for K-9 Roscoe
- Greenwood School Districts return to classes making best of health and safety recommendations
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- Coroner responding to crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
- Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura