WATCH: Overturned boats, widespread flooding and damage in Orange Beach

by: WKRG Staff

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.

