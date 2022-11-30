(WSPA) – Hurricane season officially ended on Nov. 30, and while the numbers are close to normal, there were still a few systems that produced big impacts for parts of the United States.

The Carolinas got a first taste of the tropics when Tropical Storm Colin formed near the coast. It did not last long but dumped early July rain along the coast.

While predictions were for an above-average season, it was slow to develop.

In fact, for the first time in 25 years, there were no storms that developed during the month of August. Saharan dust blowing across the Atlantic from Africa helped choke tropical storms before they could form.

The two most notable systems were Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, and the Carolinas saw impacts from both.

It was Florida that took the brunt of these storms, though. On Sept. 28, Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 -major- hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Wind damage and storm surge flooding devasted parts of the state. After leaving Florida, Ian regained hurricane strength and made another landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina with 85 mph winds.

The highest wind gust in Western North Carolina was at Mount Mitchell at 54 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph around the Upstate.

In November, a month when activity usually settles or stays away, Hurricane Nicole took aim at Florida from the eastern side this time.

The Vero Beach area was lashed with 75 mph winds as the system moved ashore. It then raced past the Carolinas, bringing almost 2.5 inches of rain to GSP with amounts ranging from 3 to 5 inches in the mountains of N.C.

There were two major hurricanes, Ian and Fiona, a system that prompted warnings for Bermuda and Southeastern Canada as it moved north.

While the number of hurricanes is important, it only takes one to make it a bad year, and residents in Florida will remember this season for a long time.