(WSPA) – Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall in Florida sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Depending on its path, the Carolinas and Georiga can expect rain and strong winds as early as Thursday morning into Friday and Saturday.

Below are the updates from the National Hurricane Center:

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, “Ian forecast to continue rapidly strengthening. Conditions in western Cuba to deteriorate this evening and tonight with significant wind and storm surge impacts expected.”

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Ian was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.