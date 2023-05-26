SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain and cooler temperatures are moving in for Memorial Day weekend.

Cloud coverage will increase through Friday with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

Rain moves in Saturday afternoon into Sunday keeping temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the Upstate.

Rain showers will begin in Greenwood, Laurens and Union Counties around 1 p.m. on Saturday with the rest of the Upstate getting drenched in rain by 4 p.m.

The rain should move out by 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Due to heavy rain, the Upstate is expected to see one to three inches of rain. The main threat this weekend will be flooding.

For Memorial Day, there is a chance of rain but warmer temperatures will be around with a bit of sunshine.