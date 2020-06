(WSPA) – A Saharan dust plume has resulted in air quality alerts for South Carolina and North Carolina until Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Dan Bickford confirms that forecast modeling had the Upstate at “peak dust” around 6 p.m., and then gradually dispersing throughout the evening.

Air quality alerts are in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday in South Carolina, and until late Sunday night in North Carolina. People with preexisting respiratory conditions should avoid the outdoors when possible.