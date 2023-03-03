SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday evening for the entire Upstate and Western North Carolina.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for storm rotation and tornado development.

Storms should move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening.

The main threat from the severe storms will be strong gusty winds and the possibility of a brief tornado.

Throughout the area, winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

The following counties are under the watch in South Carolina.

Abbeville

Anderson

Cherokee

Greenville

Greenwood

Laurens

Oconee

Pickens

Spartanburg

Union

The following counties are under the watch in North Carolina:

Buncombe

Graham

Haywood

Henderson

Jackson

Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mitchell

Polk

Rutherford

Swain

Transylvania

Yancey

The following counties in NE Georgia are under a tornado watch: