SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday evening for the entire Upstate and Western North Carolina.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for storm rotation and tornado development.
Storms should move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening.
The main threat from the severe storms will be strong gusty winds and the possibility of a brief tornado.
Throughout the area, winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
The following counties are under the watch in South Carolina.
- Abbeville
- Anderson
- Cherokee
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Laurens
- Oconee
- Pickens
- Spartanburg
- Union
The following counties are under the watch in North Carolina:
- Buncombe
- Graham
- Haywood
- Henderson
- Jackson
- Macon
- Madison
- McDowell
- Mitchell
- Polk
- Rutherford
- Swain
- Transylvania
- Yancey
The following counties in NE Georgia are under a tornado watch:
- Elbert
- Franklin
- Hart
- Stephens