TRACKING THE TROPICS: Fred re-forms as tropical storm, now east of projected path

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred has reformed within the Gulf of Mexico as of 8:40 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm currently has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour. However, the storm has formed farther east of its projected track, with the current map placing it outside its original cone.

It is now expected that a new forecast track will be released around 1 1 a.m. that will give an idea of where the storm is headed now.

Fred’s landfall is expected to happen around late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, where it could bring heavy rain and possible flooding in the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama, parts of Georgia, and. However, the NHC expects that the storm will weaken again, with global models saying its circulation should dissipate within four days.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…