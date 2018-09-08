Tropical Storm Florence approaches southeast U.S. coast Video

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - We continue to track Tropical Storm Florence, which is forecast to become a major hurricane this week as it approaches the southeast U.S. coast.

It's too early to determine the exact timing and potential locations of any direct impacts...as this storm may end up anywhere from near the FL/GA border to the mid-Atlantic. Any direct impacts would not occur until the second half of this week.

The coast will see an increased threat for rip currents this weekend into next week ahead of Florence.

Our local impacts are also currently unknown...and will be highly dependent on the track: a path closer to the NC coast could leave us high and dry...a track that takes Florence farther south and west would have the potential to send heavy rain and some wind effects farther inland.

Stay up with the Storm Team 7 forecast over the next several days. Those with coastal interests will need to make sure hurricane plans are in place in case Florence makes a run at the Carolina coast...and be prepared to act if Florence should head that way.