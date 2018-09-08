Weather

Tropical Storm Florence approaches southeast U.S. coast

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 12:58 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 05:17 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Florence approaches southeast U.S. coast

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - We continue to track Tropical Storm Florence, which is forecast to become a major hurricane this week as it approaches the southeast U.S. coast.

It's too early to determine the exact timing and potential locations of any direct impacts...as this storm may end up anywhere from near the FL/GA border to the mid-Atlantic.  Any direct impacts would not occur until the second half of this week.

The coast will see an increased threat for rip currents this weekend into next week ahead of Florence.

Our local impacts are also currently unknown...and will be highly dependent on the track: a path closer to the NC coast could leave us high and dry...a track that takes Florence farther south and west would have the potential to send heavy rain and some wind effects farther inland.

Stay up with the Storm Team 7 forecast over the next several days.  Those with coastal interests will need to make sure hurricane plans are in place in case Florence makes a run at the Carolina coast...and be prepared to act if Florence should head that way. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center