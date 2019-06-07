Today’s Weather Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early, but dry overnight. Lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies returns. Highs in the Upstate climb to the low 80s with mid 70s in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD: Drier air takes over into the weekend with below-average temperatures into Saturday. By the end of the weekend and into early next week, we’re back to typical June warmth and humidity. That will bring some thunderstorms back to the area as a front gets closer.