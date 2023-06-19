SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cloudy skies, heavy rain and lower temperatures are expected for much of the week across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Bands of heavy rain started moving in Monday morning and will continue through the day into Tuesday.

For Monday’s forecast, there will be heavy to moderate rain moving through until lunchtime. As we head into the afternoon, we will get isolated, stronger thunderstorms.

The severe threat is minimal but the focus will be on the amount of rain we will see.

Expected rainfall through Wednesday night. (WSPA)

We will see more rain on Tuesday afternoon. We will see bands of rain continue to move in Wednesday through Friday.

The rainfall total will be between one and four inches, which is enough to cause flooding even though it is across multiple days.

The highs for the week will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s. The temperate increases during the weekend but there is still a high chance for isolated thunderstorms.