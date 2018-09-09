PM Storms Increasing Video

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers/t-storms. Highs in the middle 80s Upstate, lower 80s mountains. Southeast wind 3-8 mph.



TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Low in the middle 60s mountains, around 70 Upstate. South wind 2 to 7 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and very humid with scattered thunderstorms. High in the middle to upper 80s Upstate with lower 80s in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD: With a cold front stalling to our west, we'll stay in a moist flow of air. This, coupled with a very warm air mass will work together to make afternoon and evening storms likely through at least Wednesday. The track of Florence will determine our weather for the end of the week: a track farther east could pull drier air in from the northeast and keep us mostly dry. A track closer to or through SC would mean heavier rain and windier conditions in our area around Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday. Be sure to keep up with the forecast and stay weather aware this week, especially if you have family that lives along the Carolina coast.

