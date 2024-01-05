(WSPA) – Winter weather will move through western North Carolina and the South Carolina mountains early Saturday morning.

Areas could see some sleet, possibly mixed with snow, then freezing rain.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Transylvania County, Henderson County, and portions of Polk County and Rutherford County.

Those areas could see between 0.10″ to 0.30″ of ice accumulation.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Buncombe County, Rutherford County, McDowell County, Yancey County, Mitchell County, and portions of Jackson County, Pickens County, and Greenville County.

Places in the advisory could see up to 0.20″ of ice accumulation.

Up to an inch of snow or sleet is possible in the North Carolina mountains.

A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of North Carolina as winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

Freezing rain should change over to rain by late-morning Saturday.

In the Upstate most areas will see a cold rain with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible.