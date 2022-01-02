Winter weather impacting Western North Carolina

Weather Clock

7WEATHER (WSPA) – An upper-level low will bring periods of rain this evening.

Rain will change over to snow in the mountains later Sunday night.  A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through noon Monday.

The warning is for areas above 3500 feet, with 3-5 inches of snow possible and gusts up to 40 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect below 3500 feet, with 1-3 inches of snow possible.

Watch for slick roads in the morning hours.  A few flurries may be mixed in our northern upstate counties. 

