Winter weather impacting Western North Carolina

7WEATHER (WSPA) – An upper-level low will bring periods of rain this evening.

Rain will change over to snow in the mountains later Sunday night. A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through noon Monday.

The warning is for areas above 3500 feet, with 3-5 inches of snow possible and gusts up to 40 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect below 3500 feet, with 1-3 inches of snow possible.

Watch for slick roads in the morning hours. A few flurries may be mixed in our northern upstate counties.