What to put in a winter emergency car kit

If you get stuck you could be in trouble. Here is a list of things to put in your car in case you get stuck in a ditch or behind an accident.



Flashlight with extra batteries

Charged cell phone

Basic first-aid kit

Necessary medications

Pocket knife

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothes (include rain gear, mittens, socks)

High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)

Non-electric can opener

Container of water

Shovel

Sand for generating traction

Tire chains or traction mats

Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

Tow rope

Brightly colored cloth to utilize as a flag