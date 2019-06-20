What to put in a winter emergency car kit

If you get stuck you could be in trouble. Here is a list of things to put in your car in case you get stuck in a ditch or behind an accident.

  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Charged cell phone
  • Basic first-aid kit
  • Necessary medications
  • Pocket knife
  • Blankets or sleeping bags
  • Extra clothes (include rain gear, mittens, socks)
  • High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Container of water
  • Shovel
  • Sand for generating traction
  • Tire chains or traction mats
  • Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)
  • Tow rope
  • Brightly colored cloth to utilize as a flag
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store