What to put in a Winter Weather kit

It is important to keep an emergency kit for home as well in case the power goes out or you can’t leave. Priority Ambulance says you need to have a three to five day supply of supplies.

Alternate heat sources, such as dry firewood for fireplace and kerosene or space heater with automatic shut-off switch

Blankets

Matches

First-aid kit

Flashlight or battery-powered lantern

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered clock or watch

Extra batteries (including cellphone battery)

Special needs items (diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications)

Three-day supply of nonperishable food and water, including one gallon of water per person per day

It is also important to have a emergency kit for your car. AAA says drivers can be stranded after crashing or sitting in traffic.

Charged cellular phone and/or car charger

Blankets

Food

Water

Medication

Ice scraper

Flashlight

Hats

Gloves

Sand or cat litter

AAA Auto Club says there are also several things to keep in mind while driving.