101-year-old throws first pitch at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA ) – A 101 year old woman broke a record in Greenville Thursday night as the oldest person to throw the first pitch at Fluor Field.

Blanche Meadors says she decided to throw the first pitch on her 101st birthday at a Greenville Drive game.

“It was wonderful,” she said afterwards. “I felt like I was going to run the bases.”

She grew up playing with her 4 brothers, and her father. “He was a real good player. I think he knew Joe Jackson.”

Watching the sport was a passion she shared with her husband Robert Meadors Jr. who had dreams of going pro before he was drafted into the army during World War II.

“He had a chance to go with one of the teams, might have been the [Yankees], I don’t remember,” she says.

After a lifelong career in construction, her husband passed away in the early 90s, but she watches the Atlanta Braves almost every time they are on TV and goes to games of her three great grandsons whenever she can.

Meadors says she keeps her mind sharp by reading a book every month and still exercises with her retirement community at Haywood Estates.