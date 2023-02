The Ride to End Alzheimers South Carolina is a three-day cycling event across South Carolina that raises funds for the work of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. This is the 15th year for the annual event which has raised over $5 million since starting in 2009. We are joined by Jerry Chapman and Tate Brody to tell us more about the ride.

Register or Donate: www.alz.org/ridesc