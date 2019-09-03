2019 JDRF Upstate One Walk

Get ready to get walking to help end juvenile diabetes. This is for an amazing cause and we have a wonderful family to introduce you to. The “Keel” family, the Walk’s Family Team Chairs this year and Megan Ritchie, the JDRF Senior Development Manager join us today to tell us all about the 2019 JDRF Upstate One Walk to raise money and awareness for diabetes research.

www.jdrf.org and walk.jdrf.org

The 2019 JDRF Upstate One Walk is happening on Saturday, September 14 at the BMW Performance Center. We are anticipating almost 1000 walkers and the goal is to raise $200,000 for diabetes research. Please consider donating or forming a Walk team!

