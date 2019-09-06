2019 Pearls & Pumps

Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation is getting ready for the annual Pearls & Pumps event coming up in October. The event includes shopping amoungst 50 local vendors, dinner, program and fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors. This morning we have Karri and Megan’s Mom here to tell us all about Pearls and Pumps.

To get tickets, visit www.stfrancisfoundation.com

Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation is hosting Pearls & Pumps event on Tuesday, October 15 at 4PM at the Greenville Convention Center. Pearls & Pumps was designed as a great girls’ night out benefiting the Pearlie Harris Breast Cancer Center and raising awareness in breast health education.